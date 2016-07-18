Iran, Airbus to hold talks in Tehran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian transport ministry and Airbus, the French aircraft manufacturer, will gather in Tehran July 17 for further talks on the Islamic Republic's purchase of civil aircraft.

Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, an Iranian deputy transport minister, has said that the talks on the purchase of civil aircraft will resume in Tehran on Sunday, ILNA news agency reported July 17.

The deputy minister further added that Iran has conducted talks on passenger airplane purchases with four manufacturers.



Fakhrieh-Kashan, however, did not disclose further information on the manufactures.



According to him, Iran and Airbus in this round of talks will discuss adding an article on compensation in the final contract for purchasing air craft.



According to an existing MoU between Iran and Airbus, Tehran is expected to acquire 118 civil aircraft worth at $10.5 billion.

Source: Trend.az