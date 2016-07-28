Iran announces presidential election date

According to Iran’s constitution, the outgoing President Hassan Rouhani will be eligible to run for another term in office.



The 64-year-old Rouhani officially sworn in as Iran's president August 2013, promising moderation. He is Iran's seventh president since the 1979 Islamic revolution.



Rouhani, a moderate reformist, took the office after controversial Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, during whose ruling, the relations between Iran and the West have significantly deteriorated, Trend reported.