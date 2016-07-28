Iran announces presidential election date
09:07, 28 July 2016
Iran's Guardian Council, a constitutional watchdog body, which vets laws and election candidates has announced the date of the next round of presidential election to be held next year.
According to Iran’s constitution, the outgoing President Hassan Rouhani will be eligible to run for another term in office.
The 64-year-old Rouhani officially sworn in as Iran's president August 2013, promising moderation. He is Iran's seventh president since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Rouhani, a moderate reformist, took the office after controversial Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, during whose ruling, the relations between Iran and the West have significantly deteriorated, Trend reported.