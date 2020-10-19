Iran breaks single-day record of virus deaths with 337

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran recorded its worst day of daily death toll from the novel coronavirus with 337, the health ministry said on Monday.

Daily death toll count in Iran saw a spike from the country's previous record of 279, as the total death toll increased to 30,712.

A total of 4,251 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 534,631, said Sima Sadat Lari, the ministry spokeswoman, Anadolu Agency reports.

She added that 431,360 patients have recovered so far, while 4,771 are hospitalized in critical condition.

Lari warned that 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces are in the red zone with high risk of coronavirus infection.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February, when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.