Iran calls on EU to cooperate on Fordo nuclear facility

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Fordo nuclear facility can be the first project for nuclear cooperation between Iran and the European Union, Iranian atomic chief said.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that he has held talks with EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete on nuclear cooperation and the sides may launch cooperation to configure Fordo nuclear facility, IRIB reported.

Under the July 2015 JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action/nuclear deal) no enrichment will be permitted at Fordo for 15 years and the facility will instead be converted into a nuclear, physics and technology center. The facility will also produce radioisotopes for use in medicine, agriculture, industry and science as 1,044 centrifuges are allowed to be installed at the site.

Salehi further added that the last year's deal envisages scientific and research cooperation in nuclear technology between Iran and the members of the P5+1 group of countries.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrived in Tehran, April 16 heading a high-ranking economic and political delegation including seven EU Commissioners to discuss expansion of ties.

Following the visit, the European Commission and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made a statement declaring their intention to initiate cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in fulfilment of the measures set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

A regular high-level dialogue meeting (the Framework for Partnership on Nuclear Energy) should be held once a year to review the issues of common interest in the nuclear field, according to the statement.

Partnership activities should cover the areas of nuclear safety, radiation protection, emergency preparedness and response, waste and spent fuel management and nuclear research and development.

Source: Trend.az