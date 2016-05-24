Iran, China sign seven documents on commercial cooperation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives from Iran and China in Tehran on Tuesday signed seven documents which envisaged enhanced economic and commercial cooperation.

The signatories to the documents were Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Zhejiang Province Chamber of Commerce as well as Iran and China private sector.

Two documents were signed between TPO and CCPIT and Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce for cooperation on different fields and five documents between private sectors of the both countries.

One of the documents was signed between Iran Chamber of Commerce and the Legal Bureau of China international promotion Council, undertaking to regulate trade problems between Iran and China.

Another document was signed between Iran-China joint Chamber of Commerce and joint chamber of Zhejiang province to follow up development of export and investment between the two countries.

The last document was signed between Iranian and Chinese companies to produce 'LED' lights and optic supplements and education materials and projectors.

Source: IRNA