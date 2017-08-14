Iran defeats Kazakhstan to qualify for 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran's national volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan in 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship qualifiers to book a spot for the world competitions due to be hosted jointly by Italy and Bulgaria.

Iranian volleyball players beat Kazakhstan in three straight sets (25-18, 25-17 and 25-16).

With this win, Iran gained nine points to place on top of its group.

2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship qualifiers is underway in Iran's northwestern city of Ardebil, IRNA reports.

Iran, South Korea, China, Qatar and Kazakhstan are competing with each other. The first two teams will qualify for world championships.