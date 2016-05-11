Iran discusses oil swap with Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs Amir-Hossein Zamaninia said on Sunday that Iran has held talks with Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on oil swap.

Speaking during a conference on the sidelines of Iran Oil Show, Zamaninia said that private sector can participate in swap of oil and oil products.

On the effects of reaching a nuclear deal with world powers on oil industry, Zamaninia said that the implementation of Iran deal paved the way for further presence of international companies in Iran's oil and gas industry.

He said that the new model for Iran oil contracts stresses the partnership of domestic companies along with foreign corporations.

He also referred to his negotiations with the Omani oil minister, saying the two discussed Iran's gas exports to Oman and cooperation in other areas, IRNA reports.