Iran examining Ukrainian plane’s black box

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of the accident investigation board of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Hassan Rezaeifar said that Iranian experts are currently examining black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner, IRNA reported.

Rezaeifar told IRNA on Sunday that Iranian experts are examining black box of the Ukrainian plane, rejecting reports that the black boxes of the plane are under investigation in Ukraine.

He added: «We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran; otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country.»

Rezaeifar had previously told IRNA that since the crashed airplane was a modern Boeing 737 and Iran doesn’t have the technology to read its black box; it would be sent to France because it might be damaged when the recovering process begins.

A Ukraine Airliner was unintentionally targeted by Iranian defensive missile system and crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.