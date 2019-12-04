Iran exports $315m of agro products to Eurasia

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – An official with Agriculture Jihad Ministry said on Monday that Iran exported 405,000 tons of agricultural products worth $315 million to Eurasian Union last year, IRNA reports.

Director-General of Agriculture Ministry's Export Promotion Bureau Shahrokh Shajari added that last year some seven million tons of agricultural products and foodstuff valued at $6.41 billion were exported to various countries.

He further noted that Iran imported 20.5 million tons of agricultural products worth around $10.7 billion from different countries last year.

Iran imported 2.12 tons of agricultural products and food stuff worth $776 million, he said, noting that Iran imports 86.19 percent of its needed agricultural products from Russia.

Eurasia Economic Union was set up in 2014 and currently, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus are members of the block.