    Iran, Germany FMs meet in Tehran

    14:30, 17 October 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The foreign ministers of Iran and Germany met in Tehran on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference which is being held in Iran this year.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif and Frank-Water Steinmeier joined for a press conference in the morning to talk about the areas of their talks for the day, Trend correspondent reported from Tehran October 17.

    The two sides stressed joint cooperation especially after the Iran nuclear deal, particularly in security and economic areas, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

