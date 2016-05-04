Iran-Germany joint venture should become operational

TEHRAN. KAZINFORMIran's minister of industry in a meeting with German Deputy Economy Minister Uwe Beckmeyer, called for the two sides' industrial joint venture to enter the operational phase, Mehr News Agency says.

Mohammad Reza Netamtzadeh made the remarks here on Wed., adding "Iran and Germany's joint industrial venture which would allow Iran to turn into a major industrial hub, is our long-term strategy."

He went on to add, "the advantage of Iran's 80-million-strong market and the massive regional market can serve as an incentive for joint production with Germany which could benefit both sides."

According to Nematzadeh, in addition to technology transfer from Germany, the two countries can also expand banking and insurance cooperation, open an LC and fund projects in a bid to provide proper conditions for further development of ties between Tehran and Berlin.

"Iran also seeks cooperation with Germany in energy sector, industrial equipment, facilities and automobile manufacturing," he added.

Beckmeyer, for his part, highlighted the past cooperation between the two countries as a reason why Germany's outlook is based on long-term economic and commercial cooperation with Iran.

Accordang to him, Germany's industrial products have a good chance of proving to be lucrative in Iran's market.

Iran-Germany Joint Economic Commission's meeting was held May 3, for the first time after 15 years. German Deputy Economy Minister Uwe Beckmeyer co-chaired the session in the absence of German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who canceled his trip due to illness. During the meeting, the two sides sealed a number of MoUs in the feilds of economy, technology industry and gas exports.