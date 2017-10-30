Iran hopes new Astana talks to lead to ‘necessary understanding'

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A senior Iranian diplomat expressed hope on Monday that the 7th Astana talks underway in the Kazakh capital would lead to 'necessary understanding' among the three countries of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

'The sixth Astana talks on Syria fulfilled what was expected,' spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi said at his weekly press briefing.

Qasemi hoped the process of talks in Astana would continue in order to take effective steps towards helping the Syrian people and ensuring regional security and stability, IRNA reports.

Asked whether the parties will reach an agreement on the borders mentioned in the ceasefire or not, Qasemi replied the 7th Astana talks on Syria is to focus on two issues of demining and the exchange of prisoners.

As the spokesman said, the expert-level talks on Syria kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Sunday and the high-level negotiations will be held in the coming days.

Since March 2011, Syria has been suffering from unrest and terrorist acts.

Several rounds of talks have been held on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan, since January 2017.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are the initiators of ceasefire in Syria and Astana talks.