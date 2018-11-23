Iran hosts Junior World Fencing champs

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Coach of Iran's national sabre fencing team says that Iran will host Junior World Fencing Championships class A on November 24-25.

The event is registered in the calendar of the International Fencing Federation (French acronym: FIE), said Reza Peikar-ara, IRNA reports.

Thirty four international fencers from 12 countries and 22 Iranian ones are to compete in the tournament, which may rise within next days.

He added that the tournament, which will be held in Iranian capital city of Tehran, is expected to see matches in both individual and team categories.