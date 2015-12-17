Iran in talks with Russia to buy T90 tanks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has conducted talks with Russia over buying T90 tanks, Iran Army Commander Ahmad Reza Pourdastan said.

Although Iran is currently producing T72 tanks, for the fact that T90 tanks have higher capabilities they are in demand, he added, IRNA news agency reported December 16.

Pourdastan also said that purchase of other equipment such as solo weapons and equipment for helicopters is on agenda. He also stated that Iran continues programs aimed at boosting its military preparedness regardless of any restriction that may be based on the JCPOA or anything else. Sputnik news agency earlier reported that the purchase of T-90 main battle tanks would considerably rehabilitate Iran's tank fleet. "The T-90 is considered to be among the 10 best main battle tanks in the world. Currently it is the most commercially successful main battle tank on the global market," the report said.

