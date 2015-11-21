Iran inaugurates new phase of giant South Pars gas field

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran has inaugurated the 17th phase of giant South Pars gas field at an early production capacity of 10 million cubic meters of gas per day (mcm/d).

Gas extraction started Nov. 17, after installation of the platform A17 at this phase, Shana agency reported Nov. 18.

Phases 17 and 18 are parts of one project, aimed to produce over 50 mcm/d of gas by 2017, according to Trend.az.

Shana quoted Hassan Boyeri, the executive manager of these phases, as saying that by the production capacity of A17 will reach 15 mcm/d of gas in 10 days.

The capacity of gas refining at Phases 17 and 18 is expected to reach 40 mcm/d by the end of the next month in Iran's solar calendar (December 21).

Iran is producing 51 percent of its total gas volume (700 mcm/d) from South Pars, which holds 14 trillion cubic meters of gas on the Iranian side.

Iran says it plans to increase gas production from South Pars to 700 mcm/d by 2019.

In total, Iran plans to boost gas production to 1,300 mcm/d by 2020.