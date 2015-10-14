Iran interested in construction of 4th refinery in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Astana has held the 14th Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.

The Kazakh side was headed by Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev and the Iranian delegation was chaired by Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati. During the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission the Iranian side confirmed its interest in building a refinery in Mangystau region of the country. Petroleum Ministry's director general for Europe, US, and Caspian Sea Ismael Hossein reported that Iran is ready to supply the future refinery up to 5000 barrels of oil per day. After processing oil products will be sent to Iran, domestic market of Kazakhstan, as well as China which representatives have also expressed interest in participating in the project. In turn, by means of swaps Iran could unload their oil in the southern ports of the Persian Gulf and export it by sea to Southeast Asia. Deputy Governor of Mangystau region Rakhymbekov Amirzhanov also confirmed the ongoing negotiations with Iran saying that Tehran has officially made a proposal to finance the project. According to his words, Iranian Foreign Ministry has sent two notes to Mangystau region's administration. He stressed that there are no technical obstacles to the implementation of swap operations between Iran and Kazakhstan.