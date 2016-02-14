Iran issues 30-day visas for tourists from 180 countries

ISFAHAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Ministry offices in provinces, and especially country's international airports are directed to issue 30-day visas for nationals of 180 countries, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday.

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting of Isfahan Governor General, mayor, head of Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture of Isfahan province.

He highlighted the role played by tourism to boost national economy, IRNA reported.

He said that the JCPOA provided a golden opportunity to resolve Iran's economic problems and pave the way for Iran's advancement and economic development.

Araqchi stressed that the Foreign Ministry is the path opener, while the people and economic activists should use this opportunity to develop their international activities.

Meanwhile, Araqchi advised the private sector activists that signing international memoranda of understanding and agreement is the first steps to keep up with the protocols.

He said that the private sector can do the job freely without going through such procedures.