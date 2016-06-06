Iran, Italy hold talks to send Mesbah satellite into orbit

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Head of Iran's Space Agency Mohsen Bahrami announced that efforts are underway to take back Mesbah satellite seized by Italy, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran is in the process of reclaiming its Mesbah satellite from Italy which refused to hand it over to Iran under the pretext of international sanctions on Iran, ISA Head Mohsen Bahrami told Mehr News correspondent on Monday.

"Iranian researchers are now estimating the options to decide over the launch of Mesbah satellite into the orbit," he added.



Iran's Mesbah satellite was built in collaboration with Italy's Carlo Gavazzi Space S.p.A in 1998 and was unveiled in 2005.



Mesbah, a low earth orbit telecommunication satellite, was never launched as both Russia and Italy refused to continue cooperation with Iran on space projects due to the sanctions regime against Iran.