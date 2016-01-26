Iran, Italy sign up to $18.4bn contracts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran and Italy have signed multi-billion dollar contracts covering various sectors including health, transportation, agriculture and energy, Press TV reported.

The contracts, worth up to 17 billion euros (USD 18.4 billion), were signed in a ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Monday night.

Prior to the ceremony, Reuters reported that a pipeline contract worth between 3.6-4.6 billion euros (USD 4-5 billion) for Italian oil services group Saipem was among the deals.

Moreover, Italian steel firm Danieli said it would sign commercial agreements worth up to 5.7 billion euros (USD 6.1 billion) with Iran. Infrastructure firm Condotte d'Acqua was also scheduled to sign deals worth up to four billion euros (USD 4.3 billion).

The Iranian president arrived in Italy on Monday on the first leg of his trip to three European destinations following the implementation of a nuclear agreement between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries.

Rouhani left Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation, which includes government officials, Iranian entrepreneurs and businessmen. He was initially greeted by Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the international Rome Ciampino Airport and then officially welcomed by President Mattarella.

