Iran, Kazakhstan discuss launching energy trade zone

TEHRAN. KAZAKHSTAN Iran, Kazakhstan's provincial officials discussed mutual ties, including establishment of a free trade zone of energy, oil and gas in the Caspian Sea

Rabi' Fallah Jolodar the governor-general of Iran's Mazandaran Province and Rakimbek Amirjanov a deputy governor-general of Kazakhstan's Mangystau Province have conferred over ways to further develop bilateral ties, Fars News Agency reported August 19.

During the meeting, the two sides focused on the establishment of a free trade zone of energy, oil and gas in the Caspian Sea, a report says. The report didn't give further detailed information about the mentioned free trade zone.

Jolodar also urged the heads of the local companies to enhance relations with their Kazakh counterparts.

According to the report, Amirjanov also noted that launching the Aktau-Sari flight would further facilitate economic cooperation between the two provinces.

Data released by Iran's Customs Administration shows last year Iran exported $205.11 million of non-oil goods to Kazakhstan while importing $175.95 million worth non-oil goods, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.