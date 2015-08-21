  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Iran, Kazakhstan discuss launching energy trade zone

    09:24, 21 August 2015
    Photo: None
    TEHRAN. KAZAKHSTAN Iran, Kazakhstan's provincial officials discussed mutual ties, including establishment of a free trade zone of energy, oil and gas in the Caspian Sea

    Rabi' Fallah Jolodar the governor-general of Iran's Mazandaran Province and Rakimbek Amirjanov a deputy governor-general of Kazakhstan's Mangystau Province have conferred over ways to further develop bilateral ties, Fars News Agency reported August 19.

    During the meeting, the two sides focused on the establishment of a free trade zone of energy, oil and gas in the Caspian Sea, a report says. The report didn't give further detailed information about the mentioned free trade zone.

    Jolodar also urged the heads of the local companies to enhance relations with their Kazakh counterparts.

    According to the report, Amirjanov also noted that launching the Aktau-Sari flight would further facilitate economic cooperation between the two provinces.

    Data released by Iran's Customs Administration shows last year Iran exported $205.11 million of non-oil goods to Kazakhstan while importing $175.95 million worth non-oil goods, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Iran Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!