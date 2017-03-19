Iran, Kazakhstan discuss political, international issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian Deputy FM Ebrahim Rahimpour held talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the latest political and international developments in Astana on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Kazakh senior diplomat noted the one-billion worth of economic contracts between the two countries, saying the volume of trade agreements indicate the firm resolve of both sides to further improve bilateral relations.

In regard to cooperation within the framework of OIC, Abdrakhmanov highlighted the significance of participation of OIC member states in the field of new technologies, hailing Iran as a leading OIC country in technology advancement. He also added that Iran has the necessary capacities to help Kazakhstan with holding the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency .



He further voiced support for Iran's accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Rahimpour, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing trend in economic ties in 2016, and called for the implementation of agreements in the fields of transit, rail transport, energy transfer, agriculture and trade transactions.



He also maintained that Iran would try to take part in several regional summits slated to be held in Kazakhstan in 2017.



Iranian Deputy FM for Asia and Oceania Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour has visited Kazaskhtan to take part in a commemorating ceremony of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.