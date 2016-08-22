Iran, Kazakhstan draw 3-3 in FIFA Futsal World Cup warm-up game

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The Iranian men's national futsal team has been held to a 3-3 draw at a four-nation tournament in Thailand, which serves as a warm-up for the 2016 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup in Colombia later this month.

On Saturday evening, the Iranian outfit played out its opening match of the international sports event in 3-3 draw, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) website reported.



"Kazakhstan is among decent futsal teams in the world, so it will be so helpful and advantageous for our players to face such squads. We played a tough game. The opposite side had earlier eliminated Italy national futsal tyeam in Euroean games.



"Kazakhstan national futsal team is in a fairly great form. Although the match ended in 3-3 draw, it was a good litmus test for our futsal players," Ali Sanei, technical coordinator at the Iran futsal team, said after the match.



The national Iranian men's futsal team will take on the hosts on Sunday evening.



The four-nation tournament in Thailand started on August 18, and will conclude on August 23, 2016.



The 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the 8th edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup. The tournament will be held in Colombia between September 10 and October 1.



Iran has been drawn alongside Azerbaijan, Morocco and Spain in Group F of the forthcoming sports event.



The Colombian hosts, Panama, Portugal and Uzbekistan form Group A, while Cuba, Egypt, Russia and Thailand form Group B.



Guatemala, Italy, Paraguay and Vietnam are put in Group C. Group D consists of Australia, Brazil, Mozambique and Ukraine.



Argentina, Costa Rica, Kazakhstan and the Solomon Islands shape Group E, Kazinform refers to Press TV.