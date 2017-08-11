Iran, Kazakhstan sign cultural exchanges deal

ASTANA-TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on cultural exchanges to help promote cultural cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from IRNA .

The deal was signed between Head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman and Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly in Tehran on Thursday.

During signing ceremony, Ebrahimi said that Kazakhstan has the second longest border with Iran among the Central Asian states, noting that the friendly and brotherly county is one of the major and influential countries in Central Asia.

He further noted that Iran was among the first countries which recognized Kazakhstan's independence since the beginning of former USSR breakup.

The two countries have excellent relations ever since, he said.

Kazakh minister, for his part, said that Iran and Kazakhstan should raise cooperation to higher levels as the two countries' presidents favor promotion of cultural collaboration.

He further noted that signing the deal will provide a good opportunity for boosting cultural and sports ties between the two countries and further interaction among their cultural activists.