Iran, Kazakhstan sign mining agreement

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - An Iranian company active in export of engineering services and equipment has signed a cooperation deal with Kazakhstan in mining sector.

According to the Managing Director of Iran Power and Water Equipment and Services Export Company (SUNIR) Bahman Salehi, the firm has also agreed to form a joint working group with Kazakhstan's Exploration Company.

In a meeting with the Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Geological Company Galym Nurzhanov, the two sides agreed on joint ventures in mines sectors.

Noting that Kazakhstan is the biggest economy in the Central Asia, Nurzhanov said his country enjoyed coal, manganese, chrome, lead, zinc, copper and many other kinds of mineral resources.

He also underlined establishment of a joint company for extraction operations in mines.

Salehi told IRNA after the meeting that the two sides are to announce their capabilities and capacities for mining cooperation in a few days, IRNA reports.