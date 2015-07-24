Iran, Kazakhstan technological exchange center inaugurated

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan inaugurated their joint technological center in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.Iranian Deputy Minister of Sciences, Research and Technology Vahid Ahmadi as well as Kazakhstan's represetnatives attended the ceremony.

The inauguration of the center aims at providing the two countries a chance to exchange latest achievements in technological areas.

The Iranian official said that the establishment of the center is a fundamental step towards promoting Iran's knowledge-based technology in both regional and international scopes.

The center was established following an agreement between Iran's Science and Technology Park of Khorasan province and Kazakhstan's New Technologies Park.

220 knowledge-based companies are members of Khorasan Park.

There are 30 science and technology parks across the country which are mainly active in medical engineering, medical equipment, agricultural services, energy, oil, gas and water, IRNA reports.