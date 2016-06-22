Iran, Kazakhstan to boost railway coop

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan are to develop railway cooperation, an Islamic Republic of Iran Railways official said.

According to Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Hossein Ashouri said other regional countries like China and Turkmenistan could also use this railway corridor.

He noted that Kazakhstan has suitable railway infrastructures.

Explaining Kazakhstan's contributions in developing Iranian railway infrastructures after launching Iran-China railway, he said that Kazakhstan's income will experience a growth.

Ashouri added that the new railway will increase the capacity of transporting Kazakhstan's wheat Iran which is now over 10 million tons per year.

Iran as well as other regional countries is keen to facilitate access to high seas through Chabahar port and enhance transportation activities among regional countries namely Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, China and Russia by developing east railway corridor, IRNA reports.