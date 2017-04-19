Iran marks Army Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Iran in Astana has hosted a ceremonial meeting dedicated to the Day of National Army of Iran, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the attendees Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchirlou said that the Day of Army is devoted to commemoration of the soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran who died on the way of defending their motherland.

“The Day of Army is marked every year as a symbol of honour and dignity. The army of Iran plays a special role in ensuring security of the country in the current uneasy time and emerging threats. This was reached due to sincere faith, inner opportunities, excellent organization and experience. The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran constructively interacts with other countries, especially with its neighbours including Kazakhstan,” noted the Ambassador.



