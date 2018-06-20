Iran may take part in OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's meeting on June 21

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh may take part in the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's meeting on June 21 in order to discuss the easing of quotas under the oil production cut deal, two sources participating in the talks told TASS.



"We plan to invite Iran and a number of other counties that are not JMMC members. Thus we may discuss the issue on Friday instead of Saturday," one of the sources said.



Another source confirmed to TASS that Zanganeh expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who co-chairs the JMMC, ahead the main OPEC+ meeting set to be held on June 22-23, TASS reports.

