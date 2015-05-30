Iran not to discuss inspecting military sites in nuclear talks: negotiator

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will not discuss inspection of its military sites in ongoing nuclear talks with the world powers, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.

Iranian negotiators are committed to follow the "decisive and serious guideline" of the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who recently rejected calls for the inspection of Iran's military sites and interviews with the country's nuclear scientists as part of a final nuclear deal, Araqchi said.

"We have fully informed the opposite side that this (the issue of inspections and interviews) will never be on the agenda" of the negotiations, Araqchi was quoted as saying.

The representatives of Iran and world powers are working on the draft of a possible nuclear agreement and the discussions will continue as much time as needed, he said.

Talks to seal a deal over Tehran's nuclear program are likely to extend beyond the self-imposed June 30 deadline, Araqchi said in Vienna Wednesday,

However, the United States said that it is not contemplating an extension of Iran nuclear talks beyond the June 30 deadline.

The P5+1 countries -- the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia, and Germany -- are making efforts to reach a final deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program by the deadline, State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said at a regular briefing on Wednesday.

Iran and world powers resumed a new round of negotiations on Wednesday in a bid to finalize an accord on Tehran's disputed nuclear program.

The late June deadline was agreed by the negotiators in November 2014 after a failed attempt to reach a comprehensive nuclear deal as the parties were divided in limiting Iran's uranium enrichment capacity and the steps to lift sanctions that are crippling the Iranian economy, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com