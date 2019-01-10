Iran now allows foreigners to open bank accounts

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced that foreigners with special residence certificate can use banking services in Iran, including opening bank accounts and other services.

The CBI has issued a statement to its banking network about offering services to foreigners who have special conditions and own special residence certificate, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Supreme National Security Council has approved a plan to issue special residency and facilities for non-Iranians.

Iran immigration and passport police had issued a special residency certificate in a form of a green notebook for non-Iranian citizens.

The holders of these permits can use the public and private services in government organizations and private sectors that include opening bank accounts, using banking services and financial institute according to regulations.