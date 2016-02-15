  • kz
    Iran offers Assad air defense help

    16:26, 15 February 2016
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's air defense chief said Sunday his country is ready to help defend Syria's airspace.

    The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Gen. Farzad Esmaili as saying "We will help Syria in a full-fledged manner if the Syrian government requests help." He said any such aid would be provided in an "advisory" capacity. This is the first time Iran has offered to assist with Syrian air defenses.
    Esmaili's remarks came after Turkey and Saudi Arabia - leading supporters of the rebels battling to topple the Syrian tyrant - said they were open to sending ground troops into Syria to battle Daesh.
    Source: Arab News

