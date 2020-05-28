Iran opens borders with Iraq, Turkey closed due to coronavirus epidemic

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran opened Bazargan Border Points on Wednesday and Iraq is to open Shalamcheh Border Point with Iran next week.

Bazargan Border Point, between Iran and Turkey, was closed just before spring because of the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reports.

Now, 17 out of 31 border points of Iran with the neighboring countries are open and active.

An Iraqi customs official in Basra, Adnan Abdullah, said on Wednesday that Shalamcheh Border Point, Basra Province, southeastern Iraq, in a week.

He said that it has been decided to make a sanitation station in the border point for the trucks to get decontaminated.

He hoped that the precautionary measures against the virus to be finished next week and that trade between Iran and Iraq go back to normal.

According to Iraqi media, Iraq is going to open Mehran Border Point at a week.

Although the border points were closed, Iran provided the necessary goods of Iraq through sea trade as well as Parviz Khan Border Point in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Before the outbreak, 300-400 trucks entered Iraq through Shalamcheh Border Point.