Iran parliament speaker urges continuing fight against terrorism

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Iran and Russia should bolster their security cooperation to uproot remnants of terrorist elements, Iran parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in Turkey on the sidelines of a parliamentary event.

'This is an urgent need, as terrorism has not come to an end,' Larijani said during a meeting with Mikhail Yemelyanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma, on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

'There are still new scenarios ahead and to address them, Iran and Russia need to strengthen security relations,' he added.

Meantime, the first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma said that to fight off terrorism, cooperation between Iran and Russia remain to be vital.

Moscow intends, by relying on the new grounds for furthering bilateral ties, to uproot terrorism in Syria,' Mikhail Yemelyanov said, referring to the recent talks between the Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, to explore ways to boost security in the post-war Syria.