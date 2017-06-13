Iran qualifies for 2018 World Cup

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran National Football Team defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 to advance to the 2018 World Cup for the fifth time in its history IRNA reports.

The contest started on Monday night with a minute of silence in the honor of martyrs of the June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran and ended with Iran's victory over its rival.

With two weeks left to the end of the preliminary stage of 2018 World Cup, Iran is the first in the region and the second in the world to book a ticket in the globally prestigious competition. Brazil was the first country to book their trip to Russia 2018.

Iran has so far, participated in 1978 Argentina, 1998 France, 2006 Germany, 2014 Brazil world cups.

Sardar Azmoon scored the first goal to give Iran a 1-0 lead at the first half while Mehdi Taremi scored the second in the 87th minute of the game which took Iran to the 2018 World Cup.