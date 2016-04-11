Iran receives first shipment of S-300 missile system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has received first shipment of S-300 defense missile system from Russia, Hossein Jaber Ansari, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

"As we already announced, despite several changes in delivery time, the deal is being implemented, "Jaber Ansari said during a press conference in Tehran on April 11, Trend's correspondent reported.

Iran and Russia have had ups and downs over the S-300 system deal which dates back to 2007. Iran filed a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Arbitration in 2010 as Moscow suspended the delivery of the system under the $800 million-deal due to the international sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

However, In April 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the S-300 delivery ban, shortly after the six world powers and Iran reached a framework nuclear agreement to remove all economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for guarantees of the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

