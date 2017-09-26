Iran refinery to negotiate with Japan, France, Germany on new plans

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A senior energy official said on Tuesday that his company is holding preliminary talks with Japan Mitsui, German Udeh, France Total and several other international companies for the implementation of PDH Plan (refinery converting Propane into Propylene).

Managing Director of Persian Gulf Bead Boland Refinery Mahmoud Amin-nejad made the remarks on the sidelines of the 11th International Exhibition of Iran Plast news conference.

Amin-nejad said construction of a converting unit of Propane into Propylene needs around 1.5 billion dollars investment, IRNA reports.

He said that the deadline to commission the plan is year 2020, adding that $2.2 billion has been financed so far by National Development Fund, while share of domestic part in the plan has reached more than 64 percent.

Amin-nejad announced that four Iranian banks are providing financial resources of the plan and around 4,780 persons will be employed directly in the plan.

The 11th International Exhibition of Iran Plast in presence of 600 domestic companies and more than 530 foreign companies from 23 countries is underway in Tehran.

Countries like Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, India, Serbia, Italy, South Korea, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Turkey, Taiwan, China, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are attending the fair.

Countries like Pakistan and Iraq have also dispatched delegation to the fair.