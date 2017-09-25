Iran rejects revision of nuclear deal

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will not accept revision of the nuclear deal, Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Bahram Qasemi rejected the Washington call for reviewing the nuclear deal (known also as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that most countries declared their opposition to the US policy in this regard during their meetings in New York.

Iran discussed the US sabotage of nuclear deal with the Group 5+1 (the US, Russia, China, France and Britain plus Germany) member-states in the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the official noted, IRNA reports.

Speaking about Iran's missile program, he said that 'we will continue our deterrence and defensive policy'.

Qasemi expressed concern about escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula and noted, 'We hope decrease of crisis through negotiation and peaceful approach.'