Iran, Russia ready to help Syria out of crisis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran and Russia are ready to use their full potential to resolve the Syrian crisis, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Kazinform refers to Trend.az citing RIA Novosti.

During the conflict in Syria, which began in March 2011, more than 150,000 people have been killed in the country and over 4.2 million have become refugees in Syrian territory and two million have fled to neighboring countries.

"Tehran and Moscow intend to use all their possibilities and potential to get Syria out of the crisis," Iranian deputy minister said at a press conference Sept.22.

Tehran and Moscow share the same stance towards Syria, supporting the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian opposition claims that Iranian military forces are fighting against them, while Iran dismisses the claims, saying that Iran only has advisors in Syria, to transfer its military experience to the Syrian army.

The deputy head of the Iranian foreign ministry said that he met Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov Sept.21. During the meeting, the sides discussed the proposals of the Iranian foreign ministry on the settlement of the Syrian crisis, which were conveyed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He went on to add that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

"Yes, Lavrov and Zarif will meet in New York, and I think it will happen next week," he said.