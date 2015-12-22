Iran, Russia to build “joint” nuclear power plants

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran and Russia will launch a project for construction of two new "joint" nuclear power plants within the next week, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), according to Trend.az citing Mehr news agency.

However, Kamalvandi didn't elaborate on the project's details or its venue. Earlier in April, Kamalvandi spoke about a contract between the Islamic Republic and Russia to build two power plants in the southern city of Bushehr. He said the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization plans to build small, water-sweetening nuclear power plants in the southern parts of the country. Kamalvandi also noted that Iran had plans to produce nuclear fuel and build small power plants within next 10 to 15 years. Russia and Iran signed an agreement March 2 this year to render services for the Bushehr nuclear power plant. At the time the chief executive officer of the Russian company Rosenergoatom, Evgeny Romanov said the company had agreed on a five-year cooperation deal with the Islamic Republic. Russian company Rosatom and AEOI signed a treaty in 2014 to build two more reactors at the Bushehr Power Plant. Over the past three decades, while the Westerners refused to contribute to the project for construction of the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Russians assisted Iran in completing the project.