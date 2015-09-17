Iran, Russia to discuss Mideast, bilateral ties

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is to discuss the Middle East situation, specially Syria, and bilateral cooperation with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov next week in Moscow.

The two sides are going to discuss current situation in the region and ways to end crises in Syria and Iraq, IRNA informs. Strengthening convergence between Iran and Russia in the field of regional issues, diplomatic cooperation in the direction to settle crisis in Syria peacefully through inter-Syrian talks without foreign interference and necessity of a firm and global struggle against Daesh are among common stances of Tehran and Moscow in the Middle Eastern Affairs. Iran and Russia have declared that the world community should take a unique stance against ISIL and that Arab and western states should end supporting the Takfiri terrorist groups by arms and money.