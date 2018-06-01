Iran's Ardabil to host ECO tourism conference

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's northwestern province of Ardabil plans to host the next tourism conference of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Hossein Pirmoazen, the head of Ardabil's Chamber of Commerce, said, Iranian media outlets reported.

He addd that details about the time and venue of the event will be announced in the next three weeks, Trend reports.

All relevant authorities in Iran are required to try as hard as they can and help organize the international conference to the best of their ability in cooperation with all member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Pirmoazen said.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization which was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey for the purpose of promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states.

In 1992, the organization was expanded to include seven new members. Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are currently ECO member states.