Iran's Communication Minister: Expansion of ties with Eurasian Union on agenda

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Communication and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi, who is heading to Russia on the head of a delegation next Tuesday, is to meet with Trade Minister of Eurasian Economic Union Veronika Nikishina as well as ministers of Communication, Mass Media and Industry, Trade and Energy.

Vaezi is to arrive in Astrakhan on Tuesday and he is going to attend joint economic meeting of Iran-Russia and deliver speech as the Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei is to deliver speech as well.

On Wednesday, Vaezi is to meet with Veronika Nikishina and discuss expansion of cooperation and considering negotiations trend for free trade convention between Iran and Eurasia Union.

The Eurasian Economic Union includes five countries of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia with more than 180 million populations, which is a big close market for Iranian exporting goods.

Vaezi is to meet and discuss issues of mutual interest with Minister of Communication and Mass Media of Russia Nikolai Nikiforov, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, who is Russian head of permanent commission of economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, which Vaezi is the head of Iranian side.

Iran's Ambassador to Russian Mehdi Sanaei is accompanying the minister in all meetings.



Source: IRNA