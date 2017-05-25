  • kz
    Iran's cultural attaché: Tehran, Bishkek remove visa barriers

    17:41, 25 May 2017
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's cultural attaché to Bishkek Ali Hakempour said on Wednesday that Iran and Kyrgyzstan are to remove visa restrictions to ease exchange of visits between the two countries' nationals in the near future.

    Removal of visa will be in line with the expansion of political relations between the two countries, he said.

    To help broaden relations, Tehran and Bishkek are to launch direct flights between the two capitals in the near future, he said.

    Kyrgyzstan has voiced readiness to broaden economic, political and cultural cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

    Kyrgyzstan with a population of five million people is neighboring China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from IRNA .

