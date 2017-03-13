Iran’s deputy FM heads for Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi-Ansari heading a delegation left Iran for Kazakhstan on Monday to participate in Astana 3 talks on Syria, IRNA reported.

International Astana 3 Conference is scheduled to be held with the attendance of Syrian delegation and the opposition groups and the 3 peace guarantors (Iran, Russia and Turkey) on March 14-15 in Astana.

Astana talks which have been held twice by Iran, Russia and Turkey after the liberation of Aleppo has been successful in establishing a relatively stable truce in Syria.



Al-Nusra Front and Daesh terrorist groups are not among opposition groups.



The economic capital of Syria was liberated on December 23 after four years of occupation by terrorists.