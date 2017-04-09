Iran's navy flotilla makes 1st voyage to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Army Navy's ‘Peace and Friendship' flotilla has left Anzali Port city in southern shores of Caspian Sea to arrive in Aktau port city in Kazakhstan, Mehr News Agency reported.

Commander of the Northern Fleet and the Navy's 4th Zone, Captain Ahmadreza Bagheri, said the dispatched naval group carrying the message of peace and friendship comprises Damavand destroyer and Peikan destroyer.

"The Peace and Friendship flotilla will dock at Kazakhstan for three days," he added.



According to him, the crew of the Iranian naval group is scheduled to visit military and historical sites in Kazakhstan and hold joint meetings with senior Kazakh Navy officials.



This is the first time Iran's peace and friendship fleet will be docking at Kazakhstan. The Iranian Navy has so far made voyages to three other Caspian Sea littoral states including Russia, Azerbaijan, and the Republic of Dagestan