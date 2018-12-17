Iran's Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message on Sunday congratulated on the 27th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"I offer my sincere congratulations to your Excellency and the people of the country on the 27th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a part of Rouhani's letter to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev reads.

He emphasized Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan share responsibilities for and interests in regional security and Islamic solidarity, and that the two sides should rely on past experiences to further enhance relations.

President Rouhani added during the past two years, relations between the two countries have deepened, expressing hope for further boosting the ties, IRNA reports.