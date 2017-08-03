Iran's Supreme Leader ratifies Hassan Rouhani as president

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Thursday ratified the results of last May's popular vote that had elected moderate leader Hassan Rouhani as the country's President for a second term, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

In a ceremony in northern Tehran, prior to Saturday's swearing-in ceremony, the supreme leader urged Rouhani to focus on establishing justice, help the disadvantaged and uphold the teachings of Islam and the values of the Islamic revolution, according to the ratification text read out by Khamenei's Chief of Staff, Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Calling the elections epic and enthusiastic, Khamenei said the President-elect's landslide victory - he won 57 percent of the total vote - is a reflection of the success of the Islamic system and the popular character of the revolutionary system.

Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday - declared a holiday in the country - is expected to be attended by several foreign delegates, including at least eight presidents, along with ministers, speakers of parliament and representatives of international organizations, including the head of European diplomacy, Federica Mogherini.

After the ceremony, Rouhani - president of Iran since 2013 - will have two weeks to form a new government.

Rouhani's new cabinet is expected to retain prominent leaders such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and introduce some women lawmakers.

A major milestone for Rouhani's first term as president was the signing of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major world powers in July 2015, which limited Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

Rouhani's main challenges in his second mandate will be to consolidate international policies and attract foreign investment while guaranteeing greater liberties to its citizens.