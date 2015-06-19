Iran says any access to its military sites forbidden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commander of Iran's General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Hassan Firouzabadi said any access to or inspection of the country's military sites is forbidden.

The national interests and security of the country require that under no treaty or protocol is entrance to Iran's military centers granted to foreigners, he stressed.

All must be careful about this red line of the country, Firouzabadi said, IRNA reported June 19.

His remarks follow statements by the Iranian team of nuclear negotiators who have said they are going to sign the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and give some managed access to the country's military facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The group 5+1 (the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) has been demanding inspection of Iran's military sites as a trust-building move to help reach a comprehensive deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

The deal is to be reached by June 30. Diplomats from Iran, 5+1, and the EU are holding talks to draft the agreement, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.