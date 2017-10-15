Iran says Trump's threats will not intimidate Iranians

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iran's foreign minister said that threats made by the president of the United States would never intimidate Iranians, EFE Agency reports.

Donald Trump threatened on Friday to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement and blasted the Islamic Republic for misdeeds ranging from the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran to recent ballistic missile tests.

"Allegations, threats profanity will never intimidate Iranians. Trump will eventually discover this; as every predecessor did," Javad Zarif said in a post to Twitter.

"Everyone knew Trump's friendship was for sale to the highest bidder. We now know that his geography is too," he added.

On Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in response to Trump's speech the nuclear deal was endorsed by the international community and "cannot be renegotiated or altered."

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the P5+1 (the US, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany) agreed to lift economic sanctions against Tehran in exchange for Tehran's accepting curbs on its nuclear program.