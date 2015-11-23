Iran sentences Washington Post’s detained journalist to prison

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian has been purportedly sentenced to an unspecified prison term in connection with espionage allegations.

"The verdict has been given but his lawyer has not been officially noted. I cannot announce its details. In brief, it is a prison sentence. And the verdict has not been finalized yet," ISNA quoted Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi, the spokesman for Iran's judiciary, as saying in a press conference in Tehran Nov. 22.

Earlier Mohsen Ejehi said that Jason Rezaian, who has been detained in Iran for more than a year has been convicted. However the spokesman refused to disclose the details about the verdict.

Iranian-American Rezaian was detained with his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, in July 2014. His spouse was later released.

He stood several trial sessions behind the close doors over the past months and eventually he was found guilty of "espionage" and some other charges in October, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

On October 19 Fars news agency close to Iranian conservatives released a long list of charges against Jason Rezaian.

The charges, based on Jason's profession, range from efforts to form propagating a Western-friendly attitude at executive levels in the Iranian government to preparing lists for Western powers of Iranian entities that needed to be put under economic sanctions.